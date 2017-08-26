Crazy Fun Challenging Run

Giant Inflatables Like You've Never Seen

We like to say the Insane Inflatable 5K was born on the back of bar napkins, because, well, that’s the truth! Those napkins were the sketch-pad from which dreams came to life one night in an Orlando bar. It’s unclear how inflatables even came up in conversation or how many beers had been consumed at the time, but the resulting inflatables are so gigantic we couldn't believe our own eyes!