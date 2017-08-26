Crazy Fun Challenging Run

The Insane Inflatable 5K -- a fun and dynamic 5K, made up solely of inflatable obstacles -- will challenge you, surprise you, and leave you bouncing back for more! We didn’t just throw together a couple slides and bounce houses – we took imagination and creativity, and went to the leading manufacturer of custom inflatables. We told them to throw out the rulebook; we want to go INSANE!
